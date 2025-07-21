After tourist mayhem, police swoop down on entertainment areas

Five shop owners in St Julian’s will be charged after they were caught selling alcohol after 9pm, the police said in a statement on Monday.

And in a separate case, the police shut down a restaurant that was operating with no responsible person on site, as required by the law.

The actions were part of police inspections carried out in St Julian’s, Paceville, Swieqi, Pembroke and San Gwann over the weekend.

The police said the main aim of the inspections was to ensure supermarkets and retail outlets were conforming with the law that bars them from selling alcoholic beverages after 9pm.

However, police inspections were also intended to clamp down on public disturbance, illegal parking, dangerous driving, loud music, waste disposal and illegal substances. No information was given as to whether police issued any charges related to these offences.

The police raids came after a series of complaints by the Swieqi local council and residents of anti-social behaviour by young tourists staying in short-let apartments.

Over the past weeks, photos and video footage have emerged of household waste piling up on pavements at every hour of the day, drunken youngsters shouting in residential streets, loud music being played from balconies and street fights.

In their statement, the police said the inspections carried out over the weekend form part of an ongoing effort to carry out proactive inspections in different localities and will continue being taken in the weeks and months ahead.

READ ALSO: Noel Muscat: ‘We have to kill the spider, not simply remove the cobweb’