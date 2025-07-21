PN slams government for 'unilaterally' suspending parliamentary sessions

The Nationalist Party has issued a livid statement as it claims government unilaterally decided to suspend parliamentary sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

In its statement, the opposition said that the incident shows a lack of respect for the highest institution in the country, adding that government’s disrespect has reached unprecedented levels.

“Government continues to confirm that it has no serious plan for parliamentary work and is even bringing parliament into disrepute by turning it into a farce.”

The PN noted that this is unacceptable as there are still 17 opposition motions pending before parliament, calling it a blatant “arrogant attempt to silence the opposition.”

“This is not the government the Maltese and Gozitan people deserve,” the PN said.

The statement was signed by Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar and Assistant Whip Paula Mifsud Bonnici.

Labour slams 'leaderless' opposition

In response, while the PL did not deny unilaterally suspending parliament, it stated that the PN is guilty of disrespecting parliament, pointing to a case where MP Karol Aquilina "disrespected" the speaker.

"As of mid-June, on Thursdays, the procedural period began during which the opposition could put through its private motions," the PL stated, asking why the opposition has not yet used this day for its private motions.

The PL jabbed at the "leaderless" opposition and accused it of being unable to organise itself out of fear of infighting.