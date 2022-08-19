Worker who sustained serious injuries after falling from a truck has died

A 65-year-old worker who was seriously injured after falling off a truck at Ras Ħanżir below the Kordin Industrial Estate in Paola has died.

The police said on Friday that the man had earlier succumbed to his injuries at Mater Dei Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

The accident happened on Tuesday at the cargo facility inside the Grand Harbour. The man, who lived in Attard, had to be assisted on site by members of the civil protection and a medical team.

Doctors had certified that he sustained serious injuries in the fall.

The police said investigations into the case and the magisterial inquiry led by Astrid May Grima are ongoing.