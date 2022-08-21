Man dead after getting hit by car in Marsa

menu

Man run over by car in Triq Diċembru 13, Marsa on Sunday afternoon

21 August 2022, 2:29pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A man has died after being run over by a car in Marsa on Sunday.

The police said preliminary investigations showed the car was being driven by a 24-year-old man who resides in Qormi.

The accident happened at around 2pm in Triq Diċembru 13, Marsa. The victim’s identity is not yet known.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, but the man died at the scene.

Duty magistrate Lara Lanfranco has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

