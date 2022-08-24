menu

Woman, 23, dies after being hit by bus in Birkirkara

A Malta Public Transport bus hit the woman at Notabile road early in the afternoon

luke_vella
24 August 2022, 2:23pm
by Luke Vella
The Serbian woman was certified dead at Mater Dei hospital (Photo: Police)
A 23-year-old woman has died after being hit by a bus in Birkirkara on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that at around 12:15pm a Malta Public Transport bus, that was being driven by a 41-year-old Filipino from Pieta’, hit the woman at Notabile road.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance and an ambulance took the Serbian woman to Mater Dei hospital.

She was certified dead moments later.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

