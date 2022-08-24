Woman, 23, dies after being hit by bus in Birkirkara

A 23-year-old woman has died after being hit by a bus in Birkirkara on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that at around 12:15pm a Malta Public Transport bus, that was being driven by a 41-year-old Filipino from Pieta’, hit the woman at Notabile road.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance and an ambulance took the Serbian woman to Mater Dei hospital.

She was certified dead moments later.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.