Three persons arrested after attempting to set a boat on fire

Police arrested two men and a woman after attempting to set a boat on fire in Sliema.

On 29 July at around 1am, police and members of the Civil Protection Department were called for assistance at the Sliema Strand after persons were seen throwing a lit object on a berthed boat.

The fire was immediately put out by individuals in the area, whilst members of the CPD ensured that any dangers were eliminated.

The investigations were led by the Arsons Unit within the Major Crimes Unit and the Sliema district police.