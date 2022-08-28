menu

27-year-old grievously injured after Pembroke traffic accident

The woman was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Saturday evening

nicole_meilak
28 August 2022, 9:45am
by Nicole Meilak

A 27-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after a traffic collision in Pembroke on Saturday evening. 

According to police, the accident happened at Triq Alamein in Pembroke at around 8:15pm.

Preliminary investigations by police suggested that there had been a collision involving a Toyota Hi-Ace van, driven by a 43-year-old man from Pembroke, and the victim's Opel Adam.

A medical team assisted the woman on site, after which the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance and diagnosed as having grievous injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.