27-year-old grievously injured after Pembroke traffic accident

A 27-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after a traffic collision in Pembroke on Saturday evening.

According to police, the accident happened at Triq Alamein in Pembroke at around 8:15pm.

Preliminary investigations by police suggested that there had been a collision involving a Toyota Hi-Ace van, driven by a 43-year-old man from Pembroke, and the victim's Opel Adam.



A medical team assisted the woman on site, after which the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance and diagnosed as having grievous injuries.

Police are still investigating.