Former minister's canvasser Edward Caruana cleared of bribery and corruption charges

Edward Caruana, the former Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools official who faced criminal charges of bribery and corruption, has been acquitted.

Caruana, a former canvasser to former minister Evarist Bartolo was charged over allegations of fraud and corruption in public procurement in 2016, with having demanded payments from suppliers of the FTS, where he was procurement officer, as bribes to facilitate outstanding payments.

Allegations had been made by Gozitan contractor, Giovann Vella.

Former FTS CEO Philip Rizzo had claimed in a dossier to the police that Caruana used to falsify invoices while the FTS passed on to him cheques for more than €8 million in payments to contractors, which Caruana insisted on delivering by hand. Rizzo had also cast doubt on how Caruana was able to finance the construction of a Rabat apartment block without taking a bank loan.

Handing down the judgment on Monday, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech said despite the prosecution’s professional work, in light of evidence put forward, no guilt could be found.

The magistrate ordered the police to inquire whether the incident involved criminal wrongdoing by individuals who issued false invoices.

A freezing order that had been issued on Caruana’s assets was also lifted.

Inspector Rennie Stivala prosecuted. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Stephen Tonna Lowell were defence counsel.