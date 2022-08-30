Police evict eight people for squatting in public housing apartments in Ħamrun

Police have evicted eight people from five apartments at the Okella Agius public housing complex in Ħamrun.

In an operation carried out by Rapid Intervention Unit and the Housing Authority at Qormi road, the people were evicted for squatting.

According to TVM, some of those evicted have a criminal history and allegedly one apartment was being rented out to third parties.

It was reported that the eviction was ordered by the court, after it was established that individuals were living illegally in the apartments, and had been warned since the beginning of the year that they had no right to live there.

According to TVM, some of the evicted were living in the apartments, despite having a different address listed on their identity card.

The Housing Authority is assisting the individuals by offering them rent subsidies.

Minister condemns abuse

On Facebook, Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes confirmed that a number of people were evicted from the public housing block.

“I always emphasised that it would be a disservice to the public if we let anyone abuse of public assets, intentioned for those in need.”

Galdes said that in recent years, the enforcement unit with the Housing Authority has been bolstered.

“Whoever believes in social justice cannot tolerate abuse,” Galdes said.