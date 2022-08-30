Arsonist jailed for two and half years over Qormi attack

A man, arrested on suspicion of having set fire to a car in Qormi last week, has been jailed after admitting to arson charges.

The 36-year-old man from Valletta, who is not being named so as not to jeopardize ongoing police investigations, had been arrested in connection with a fire that had extensively damaged two cars in Qormi on August 20.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella had been told how the man had set fire to a Toyota parked on Triq ix-Xitwa, Qormi. No one was injured in the attack, but another vehicle parked next to it had been damaged as a result of the fire. The fire also caused damage to the facade of a nearby building.

The arsonist also admitted recidivism charges, as he had been out on bail on unrelated charges at the time.

In view of the man’s guilty plea, the court condemned the man to two years and 6 months in prison.

Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna, Mario Xiberras and Jeanetta Grixti prosecuted. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri were defence counsel to the accused.