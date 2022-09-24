Four hospitalised after underage driver crashes into a wall in Madliena

Four people were hospitalised after an underage driver crashed into a wall in Swieqi in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said that at around 1:30am, a Renault Zoe vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old girl from St Paul’s Bay crashed into a wall at Triq il-Madliena.

There were three passengers in the car, a 21-year-old man from Naxxar, a 20-year-old Swiss who lives in Swieqi, and a 19-year-old girl from Chile who lives in St Julian’s.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance, and the victims were taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

The 21-year-old was certified as seriously injured and the 19-year-old as grievous. The other two only suffered minor injuries.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is leading an inquiry into the case and police investigations are ongoing.