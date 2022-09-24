menu

Four hospitalised after underage driver crashes into a wall in Madliena

A car driven by a 17-year-old girl crashed into a wall in the early hours of Saturday

luke_vella
24 September 2022, 9:33am
by Luke Vella
The 17-year-old lost control of the Renault Zoe vehicle and crashed into a wall (Photo: Police)
The 17-year-old lost control of the Renault Zoe vehicle and crashed into a wall (Photo: Police)

Four people were hospitalised after an underage driver crashed into a wall in Swieqi in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said that at around 1:30am, a Renault Zoe vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old girl from St Paul’s Bay crashed into a wall at Triq il-Madliena.

There were three passengers in the car, a 21-year-old man from Naxxar, a 20-year-old Swiss who lives in Swieqi, and a 19-year-old girl from Chile who lives in St Julian’s.

The 17-year-old lost control of the Renault Zoe vehicle and crashed into a wall (Photo: Police)
The 17-year-old lost control of the Renault Zoe vehicle and crashed into a wall (Photo: Police)

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance, and the victims were taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

The 21-year-old was certified as seriously injured and the 19-year-old as grievous. The other two only suffered minor injuries.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is leading an inquiry into the case and police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.