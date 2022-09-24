Man falls three stories from a balcony onto a car in Luqa
The man fell whilst he was cleaning a balcony on Saturday morning
Updated at 12:10 with details of the victim
A man fell three stories from a balcony onto a parked car at Triq Ġorġ Zahra in Luqa on Saturday morning.
Police said the 45-year-old fell whilst he was cleaning a balcony at around 9am.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.