Man falls three stories from a balcony onto a car in Luqa

Updated at 12:10 with details of the victim

A man fell three stories from a balcony onto a parked car at Triq Ġorġ Zahra in Luqa on Saturday morning.

Police said the 45-year-old fell whilst he was cleaning a balcony at around 9am.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.