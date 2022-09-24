menu

Man falls three stories from a balcony onto a car in Luqa

The man fell whilst he was cleaning a balcony on Saturday morning

luke_vella
24 September 2022, 10:39am
by Luke Vella
The man is being treated at Mater Dei hospital
The man is being treated at Mater Dei hospital

Updated at 12:10 with details of the victim

A man fell three stories from a balcony onto a parked car at Triq Ġorġ Zahra in Luqa on Saturday morning.

Police said the 45-year-old fell whilst he was cleaning a balcony at around 9am.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.