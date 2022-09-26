menu

Man airlifted after Għajn Tuffieħa accident

The man’s current condition is not yet known

karl_azzopardi
26 September 2022, 9:23am
by Karl Azzopardi

A Dutch individual was airlifted from Għajn Tuffieħa after falling from the cliffs on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by the Armed Forces of Malta together with the Civil Protection Department.

The AFM dispatched the MELITA 2 Search and Rescue Vessel and AW139 helicopter to the location, where the casualty was winched to higher ground for further medical assistance.

The victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for medical assistance. What caused the accident, and the individual’s current condition are not yet known.

