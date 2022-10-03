menu

Woman hit in the face with a glass object, suffers serious injuries

The accident happened in the early hours of the morning

maltatoday
3 October 2022, 10:00am
by Staff Reporter

A 22-year-old Polish woman suffered a serious injury on Monday after being hit by a glass object in a St Julian’s outlet.

The accident happened in the early hours of the morning, at around 3:30.a.m. Police were informed that a woman experienced injuries to the face in Triq San Ġorġ.

Later the police confirmed that the Polish woman, who lives in St Julian’s, was allegedly assaulted by a person who fled the scene immediately. Their identity is unknown.

The woman was given first aid by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.