Woman hit in the face with a glass object, suffers serious injuries

A 22-year-old Polish woman suffered a serious injury on Monday after being hit by a glass object in a St Julian’s outlet.

The accident happened in the early hours of the morning, at around 3:30.a.m. Police were informed that a woman experienced injuries to the face in Triq San Ġorġ.

Later the police confirmed that the Polish woman, who lives in St Julian’s, was allegedly assaulted by a person who fled the scene immediately. Their identity is unknown.

The woman was given first aid by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.