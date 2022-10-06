Two children hospitalised after Mqabba car accident

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injuries and a girl of the same age sustained slight injuries when they were runover by a car in Mqabba on Wednesday afternoon.

Both were hit by a Volkswagen Polo driven by a 71-year-old man from Qrendi while attempting to cross Triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija in Mqabba. Police said the accident happened at around 3pm.

The children were returning home from school.

A medical team went on site to treat the children for the injuries they sustained and were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

It was later certified that the boy was suffering from serious injuries while the girl suffered minor injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.