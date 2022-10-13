menu

Court starts hearing evidence against police officers accused of beating foreigners

Follow our live blog of court proceedings against three police officers accused of abducting foreign nationals, beating them and abandoning them in a secluded field

13 October 2022, 11:26am
by Karl Azzopardi
Suspended police officers Jurgen Falzon, Rica Mifsud Grech and Luca Brincat stand charged with abducting and beating foreigners
12:28 That is all for today. Thank you for following. A summary of proceedings will be published shortly. Kurt Sansone
12:28 Caruana steps off the witness stand. The sitting is over. The next appointments are for the 18 and 20 October. Kurt Sansone
12:22 Police Major Eugenio Caruana takes the witness stand. He recounts the testimony given by the police officers who reported the accused. This is a re-run of the testimony given by other investigators previously. Kurt Sansone
12:17 He steps off the witness stand. Kurt Sansone
12:17 Inspector Jeffrey Rizzo takes the witness stand. He details Jurgen Falzon’s arrest, how his mobile was confiscated and handed over to a court expert. Kurt Sansone
12:15 Muscat steps off the witness stand. Kurt Sansone
12:15 Defence lawyer Veronique Dalli asks Muscat whether her unit received any report from Rica Mifsud Grech, against her sergeant. Dalli says her client had reported on unethical behaviour by her supervisor, including “sexist actions”. Muscat insists she has no knowledge of the report. Kurt Sansone
12:10 Defence lawyer Edmond Cuschieri asks Muscat whether she knew that her unit had received any reports on the accused’s sergeants. “Not to my knowledge, no,” she replies. Kurt Sansone
12:09 Superintendent Graziella Muscat continues testifying. She gives details on where and when the three accused were arrested. The accused’s cars and homes were searched. A taser torch not issued by the corps was found at Rica Mifsud Grech’s home. Kurt Sansone
12:07 QUICK RECAP: We are assisting for the first sitting in the compilation of evidence against three suspended police officers accused of rounding up foreigners, beating them and abandoning them in a secluded area. The three officers are: Rica Mifsud Grech, Luca Brincat and Jurgen Falzon. They deny the charges. The accused were reported by their colleagues in the force. Kurt Sansone
12:03 Muscat: “We also knew about two other victims, apart from the one shown in the video. We then started looking for them. On one of them, all we knew was that he last resided at a Valletta residence but was not there. The police then proceeded to go to the Tiger Bar area, to ask the community there, but to no avail.” Kurt Sansone
12:00 She says her unit was also aware of the video in which the pocket knife is visible. She explains that the video shows the police officer asking the victim his name and then pretending to write the name using the pocket knife. Kurt Sansone
11:58 Muscat: “I received a call about two days later from one of the sergeants, who said the issue could not wait because the constables were beating up black people and leaving them there.” Kurt Sansone
11:57 Muscat says that on 4 October, an email was received by the unit from two sergeants. “That is where the issue all started,” she tells the court. “These two sergeants wanted to speak to us about their subordinates. We put it on our work agenda, and it was scheduled for the 10 October, because we didn’t know about what it was.” Kurt Sansone
11:56 Muscat is stationed at the Professional Standards Unit within the police corps. Kurt Sansone
11:56 The second witness for today is Superintendent Graziella Muscat. Kurt Sansone
11:55 Defence lawyer Edmond Cuschieri, appearing for Jurgen Falzon, asks whether the injuries mentioned by the victim were certified. Zammit replies: “No because they did not go to the authorities.” Kurt Sansone
11:53 Zammit says that the victim indicated that a third officer was present, and although he did not beat him up the officer stood aside and did not try to stop his colleagues. Kurt Sansone
11:53 Under cross-examination, Zammit says that one of the victims told investigators that he was picked up by the accused while drunk. He was taken to a place not very far from Marsa and was beaten up over there. The victim told police he was punched and kicked by the accused. Kurt Sansone
11:52 Constables are also issued with body cams and pepper spray. Kurt Sansone
11:51 Zammit says that constables have handcuffs and tasers. Kurt Sansone
11:49 Zammit is cross-examined by Brincat’s defence lawyer, Franco Debono. The lawyer asks the inspector to say what equipment police constables are issued with by the force. Kurt Sansone
11:48 Zammit says that after the officers were arrested, police started looking for their victims and one was traced to prison. Kurt Sansone
11:47 Zammit says that Brincat was interrogated in the presence of his lawyers when discharged from hospital. Brincat refused to answer. Kurt Sansone
11:45 Inspector Zammit testifies that when analysing footage from the body cams of the accused, a recording on Luca Brincat’s bodycam shows a foreign national alleging he was beaten up by Brincat and Falzon. This appears to be a separate incident. Kurt Sansone
11:43 The police officer who reported the three had showed the inspector where they would beat up the foreign nationals. Kurt Sansone
11:43 On the 8 October, Luca Brincat was admitted to the Floriana polyclinic because he complained about chest pains and that is why he couldn’t be charged with the other two police officers. Kurt Sansone
11:43 Laying down the time line of events, Zammit says that on Friday 7 October, the police force received a report from a female police constable about crimes allegedly committed by her colleagues at the Ħamrun police station. They allegedly beat foreigners. She said that she had confided with two other colleagues about the alleged crimes. Kurt Sansone
11:40 Inspector Omar Zammit continues testifying that Jurgen Falzon was arrested at his Santa Venera home. A search in his vehicle and his bedroom revealed nothing. Kurt Sansone
11:39 A taser torch and pepper spray not issued by the corps, which were found in Rica Mifsud Grech’s car, and the pocket knife visible in the video are exhibited in court. Kurt Sansone
11:38 The black man was filmed from behind. Kurt Sansone
11:38 The court hears how Lydon had pointed out a video that was posted in a chat group with the accused, and other police officers from the community policing team. The video shows Luca Brincat with a penknife, standing in front of a black person. In the video, Brincat is heard telling the man that he should stop causing trouble, “or else!”. Brincat then proceeded to gesture as if he would slit his throat. Kurt Sansone
11:35 Lydon told police that Luca Brincat and Jurgen Falzon proceeded to beat up the man. He also claimed that Jurgen Falzon even threw a rock at the man’s direction. Lydon had told police that his two colleagues had exhibited similar aggression with other foreigners. Kurt Sansone
11:34 The court hears how Luca Brincat told Lydon to drive to Qormi. Lydon asked why they were going there instead of the police depot. Lydon claimed he was told by Luca Brincat to turn off the bodycam, and when he refused they turned it off for him. Kurt Sansone
11:33 Zammit testifies that on the night between 1 and 2 September, Jurgen Falzon and Luca Brincat had noticed a foreigner shouting because he was drunk in Marsa. The two officers, who were accompanied by a third colleague, called Lydon, placed the man against a car to search him. Kurt Sansone
11:31 Inspector Omar Zammit will be testifying. He says a female constable had gone to police HQ, to report her colleague over some crimes. The crimes included beating up individuals. Zammit says that together with a CMRU inspector, he was charged with carrying out the investigation. Kurt Sansone
11:28 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against three young police officers accused of abducting and beating foreigners starts today in front of Magistrate Joe Mifsud.

Rica Mifsud Grech, 22, from Floriana, and Jurgen Falzon, 24, from Santa Venera, and Luca Brincat, 20, from Qormi, were arrested last weekend after being reported by fellow police officers.

All have pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli, Edmond Cuschieri and Franco Debono are representing the accused.

Inspectors Omar Zammit and Joseph Mercieca are prosecuting, assisted by lawyers Anthony Vella and Kaylie Bonnett, from the Office of the Attorney General.

 

