Court starts hearing evidence against police officers accused of beating foreigners

The compilation of evidence against three young police officers accused of abducting and beating foreigners starts today in front of Magistrate Joe Mifsud.

Rica Mifsud Grech, 22, from Floriana, and Jurgen Falzon, 24, from Santa Venera, and Luca Brincat, 20, from Qormi, were arrested last weekend after being reported by fellow police officers.

All have pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli, Edmond Cuschieri and Franco Debono are representing the accused.

Inspectors Omar Zammit and Joseph Mercieca are prosecuting, assisted by lawyers Anthony Vella and Kaylie Bonnett, from the Office of the Attorney General.