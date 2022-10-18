Police inspections targeting migrants find 22 living irregularly

Police inspections targeting migrants continued in St Julian’s on Tuesday with 22 people found to be living in Malta irregularly, the police said.

The latest door-to-door and on-street inspections form part of a concerted effort by the authorities to crack down on foreigners with no permission to live and work in Malta.

Police officers were accompanied by officers from the detention services and the environmental health directorate.

The people stopped this morning were from Algeria, Syria, Tunisia, Gambia, Somalia and Nigeria. They were taken to a detention centre and the process to remove them from Malta has kicked off.

More such inspections are expected to take place in the coming weeks, the police said.