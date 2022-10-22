Construction worker grievously injured in a slip at a site in St Pauls' Bay

A construction worker was grievously injured after he slipped from a steel beam at a construction site in St Paul's Bay.

Police said that a 52-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay was injured whilst working on a site at Isouard Street at 9am on Saturday.

A colleague of the victim helped prevent further tragedy, as he saved him from falling from a height after the slip. A medical team helped the victim and an ambulance took him to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.