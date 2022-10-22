menu

Construction worker grievously injured in a slip at a site in St Pauls' Bay

The 52-year-old man slipped on a steel beam and was saved by a colleague from a drop from a height

luke_vella
22 October 2022, 2:06pm
by Luke Vella
The victim is receiving treatment at Mater Dei hospital
The victim is receiving treatment at Mater Dei hospital

A construction worker was grievously injured after he slipped from a steel beam at a construction site in St Paul's Bay.

Police said that a 52-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay was injured whilst working on a site at Isouard Street at 9am on Saturday.

A colleague of the victim helped prevent further tragedy, as he saved him from falling from a height after the slip. A medical team helped the victim and an ambulance took him to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.