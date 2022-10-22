Construction worker grievously injured in a slip at a site in St Pauls' Bay
The 52-year-old man slipped on a steel beam and was saved by a colleague from a drop from a height
A construction worker was grievously injured after he slipped from a steel beam at a construction site in St Paul's Bay.
Police said that a 52-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay was injured whilst working on a site at Isouard Street at 9am on Saturday.
A colleague of the victim helped prevent further tragedy, as he saved him from falling from a height after the slip. A medical team helped the victim and an ambulance took him to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.
He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.