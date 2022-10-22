Third construction victim in last 24 hours, man critically injured after San Ġwann fall
A man whose identity is still unknown fell from a one-storey height at a construction site in San Ġwann • A man was injured by sawing machinery on Friday and another slipped on a steel beam on Saturday morning
A man whose identity is still unknown is the third construction work victim in the last 24 hours, after a fall in San Ġwann.
Police said that at around 11:30am, a construction worker was seriously injured after he fall from a one-storey height at Ugo Carbonaro street.
The victim was assisted by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance for treatment.
Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.
On Friday afternoon a construction worker was grievously injured by sawing machinery in Xagħra and on Saturday morning another worker was grievously injured after a slip at a construction site in St Paul’s Bay.