Third construction victim in last 24 hours, man critically injured after San Ġwann fall

A man whose identity is still unknown is the third construction work victim in the last 24 hours, after a fall in San Ġwann.

Police said that at around 11:30am, a construction worker was seriously injured after he fall from a one-storey height at Ugo Carbonaro street.

The victim was assisted by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

On Friday afternoon a construction worker was grievously injured by sawing machinery in Xagħra and on Saturday morning another worker was grievously injured after a slip at a construction site in St Paul’s Bay.