Man dies after getting hit by car in Marsa

The man was crossing Triq Diċembru Tlettax in Marsa

karl_azzopardi
24 October 2022, 4:28pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Photo credit: Malta Police
A man has died after getting hit by a car in Marsa on Monday, the police has said.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Diċembru Tlettax, Marsa at around 2:10pm on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, who is yet to be identified, was hit by a Mercedes Benz C250 driven by a 66-year-old from Fgura.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries and was certified dead soon after.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia has been informed of the case, and has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

 

