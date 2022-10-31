Motorcyclist and two men hospitalised after being involved in two separate traffic accidents

A motorcyclist and two men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital after being injured in separate traffic accidents on Sunday.

The first accident happened at 1:00pm, in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Ħamrun.

Investigations show a collision between a Honda motorbike, driven by a 19-year-old Ħamrun resident, and a Toyota Belta, driven by a 21-year-old Libyan resident in San Ġwann.

The second incident happened around 8:30pm in Triq tal-Papa, Birżebbuġa.

Police said that investigations here show a 27-year-old Birżebbuġa resident, who was driving a Land Rover Defender and lost control. The driver first hit a light pole and then overturned.

Two passengers were with him at the time of the accident, two men aged 30 and 34, both residents of Żejtun.

A medical team provided assistance in both accidents.

Both drivers and the 30-year-old passenger, were taken to hospital by ambulance for the necessary treatment.

Later, the Land Rover driver was certified to be seriously injured, while the other two were certified to be greviously injured.

Police Magistrate Monica Vella was only informed of the second incident and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are still ongoing.