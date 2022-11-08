menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Siggiewi accident

35-year-old man from Qormi hospitalised in Siggiewi traffic accident  

karl_azzopardi
8 November 2022, 9:25am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 35-year-old man was hospitalised after suffering grievous injuries in a traffic accident on Monday.

The police said the accident happened at around 3:15pm in Sqaq Bur il-Kbir, Siġġiewi.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed there was an impact between a Toyota Aygo, driven by a 61-year-old Swiss man and a Piaggio motorcycle driven by the 35-year-old who resides in Qormi.

The man was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

