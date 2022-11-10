Man remanded in custody over Sunday arson attack in Sliema

A 24-year-old Romanian man, Ion Busuioc, has been charged with voluntarily starting a fire at an underground garage complex in Sliema on Sunday.

Nearby residents had to be evacuated as a result of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The man was also accused of causing damage to a number of parked vehicles which were destroyed in the ensuing blaze.

No details of the incident or the investigation leading to the arrest emerged in court, during the brief arraignment, but the man is understood to have been arrested after being recognised from CCTV footage allegedly showing him dousing a BMW with an accelerant and setting it alight.

Busuioc, who told the court he was a carpenter, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja, defence counsel to the accused, did not request bail at this stage.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras and Eman Hayman prosecuted, assisted by lawyers Nathaniel Falzon and Andreas Vella from the Office of the Attorney General.