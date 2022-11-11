Car overturns in Qormi crash with two toddlers suffering light injuries

A four-year-old girl and a one-year-old toddler sufferd light injuries when the car they were passengers in overturned in a crash on Vjal De La Cruz, Ħal Qormi.

The 8:30pm incident occurred when the car they were in, a Toyota Vitz driven by a Birgu woman of 24, lost control and crashed into a parked Renault Megane. The impact was such that the Vitz overturned.

The driver and her young passengers were taken to Mater Dei hospital, where the woman was said to have suffered serious injuries.

Civil Protection Department personnel, ambulance staff and police officers were on site to assist them.