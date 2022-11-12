Man, 33, arrested in St Paul's Bay for drug trafficking

A 33-year-old man was arrested by police for drug trafficking in St Paul’s Bay early on Saturday after he was found in possession of suspected cocaine and heroin.

Police said that the accused, who resides in Valletta was seen acting suspiciously at Triq il-Ħġejjeġ and was allegedly seen handing over some packets to another person at Triq Ġulju.

As soon as he became aware of the police presence, the man fled the scene and led the police on a chase, until he was arrested at Triq iċ-Ċern.

He was found in possession of 51 sachets with suspected cocaine and 33 sachets with suspected cocaine.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry into the case.

The accused is being held in lock-up at the Police headquarters in Floriana, whilst police investigations are ongoing.