44 irregular migrants detained in Gozo

44 people were found to be living in Malta irregularly after police carried out inspections in Marsalforn, Gozo.

Police, assisted by detention services officials, carried out immigration inspections in Marsalform on Sunday morning.

Through these inspections, authorities found 44 people living in Malta irregularly.

These included people from Ghana, Nigeria, Syria, The Gambia, Togo, Albania, Pakistan and Burkina Faso.

All 44 were taken to a Detention Centre so that they can be repatriated back to their country.

Police said these inspections will continue in the days and weeks to come.

Malta has cracked down on irregular migration in a series of raids carried out since August.

This crackdown was prompted by a brawl between rival Syrian communities on the Hamrun High Street at Fra Diegu Square.