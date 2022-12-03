Updated | Five workers rescued in Corradino construction collapse, one still trapped

Updated at 14:20 with police statement

At least six men were trapped inside a building in Corradino after it partially collapsed on Saturday morning, with one still missing at the time of writing.

In a statement, police said that part of the building collapsed at around 10am, whilst works were ongoing. Of the five people rescued, three are Albanian, one Maltese and another one from Bosnia. The missing person is a 20-year-old Maltese man.

Three have been critically injured, one grievously, while the condition of the other is still unknown.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri posted on Facebook that members of the CPD and a medical team were on the spot, soon after the collapse. He added that CPD dogs and drones were being used to help with the rescue mission.

Four men were rescued, shortly after the collapse, whilst another two were still trapped. Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said that a search rescue was underway for at least another trapped person, describing the operation as a very "delicate" and "dangerous" one, even for the members of the CPD.

Camilleri posted an update at 11:45am, confirming that a fifth man was saved.

A crane has been brought on-site to start dismantling part of the structure that is erect but in a dangerous state. This will enable rescuers to get closer to the area where they believe the man is trapped.