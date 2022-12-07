Man charged with slashing ex-girlfriend with broken bottle

A man has been remanded in custody after he was arraigned in court, accused of grievously injuring his ex-girlfriend in an assault with a broken bottle.

Adnan Haj Habbo, 33, a tile layer from Syria, residing at Paola appeared in court under arrest before Magistrate Ian Farrugia this morning.

Habbo was charged with grievous bodily harm, subjecting the woman to moral violence, as well as with harassing and stalking her. He was also accused of attacking, assaulting and threatening the woman, breaching the peace and violating bail conditions that he had been placed under last June, when he had been accused of damaging a van belonging to the woman.

It is understood that the accused and victim had once been in a relationship, but had broken up. Habbo had recently attempted to contact the woman again and had stalked her movements in his car.

Sources explained that the woman’s injuries had been inflicted as she was refuelling her car in Rabat. The woman suffered lacerations and a broken toe as a result of the attack, in which the court was told, a broken bottle had been used.

Habbo pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Jason Grima did not request bail at this stage.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the victim.