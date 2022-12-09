Elderly man hospitalised after being hit by a motorcycle

On Friday morning, police were informed about a traffic accident in Triq Villabate, Ħaż-Żabbar.

According to preliminary police investigations, a 67-year-old man who lives in Żabbar was hit by a Peugeot Tweet motorbike being operated by a 36-year-old man, also residing in Ħaż-Żabbar.

The 67-year-old had to be hospitalised in Mater Dei where he was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries despite the fact that both men received medical assistance on-site.

Police investigations are ongoing.