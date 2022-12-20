Government issues public call for four magistrates

The Justice Ministry has issued a public call for four magistrates.

This call is being made after two serving magistrates, Magistrates Doreen Clarke and Josette Demicoli were appointed judges by President George Vella on 12 December.

The two magistrates were among a group of 20 candidates who had responded to a public call for applications issued in October for the appointment of two judges.

As announced at the opening of the forensic year, the end of this process will lead the judiciary members to increase by two additional judges and two magistrates.

This would mean that Malta will have the most judges and magistrates in its history.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard stressed this increase in the judiciary is shows government’s commitment to the judiciary.

"Through this increase in the members of the judiciary, we will continue to work to see that justice takes place in a reasonable time. This increase will be complementing the work that is being done to modernize the laws of our country, and strengthen the infrastructure and working conditions," Attard said.

Those interested must send their application with all the documents no later than Tuesday January 10, 2023, by 1pm to the Secretary of the Committee on Judiciary Appointments.