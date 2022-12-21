Man injured in construction site after part of wall falls over

A 37-year-old worker was injured on Wednesday after a part of a wall fell on him in Triq Santa Katerina, Ħal Għargħur.

Police were called to the site at 8:30 am.

Preliminary investigations found that the man, who lives in Imtarfa, suffered grievous injuries when a section of a wall fell on him.

A medical team went on-site to help but the victim was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are underway.