menu

Man injured in construction site after part of wall falls over

The accident happened in Triq Santa Katerina, Ħal Għargħur on Wednesday morning

marianna_calleja
21 December 2022, 3:41pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 37-year-old worker was injured on Wednesday after a part of a wall fell on him in Triq Santa Katerina, Ħal Għargħur.

Police were called to the site at 8:30 am.

Preliminary investigations found that the man, who lives in Imtarfa, suffered grievous injuries when a section of a wall fell on him.

A medical team went on-site to help but the victim was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.