Man injured in construction site after part of wall falls over
The accident happened in Triq Santa Katerina, Ħal Għargħur on Wednesday morning
A 37-year-old worker was injured on Wednesday after a part of a wall fell on him in Triq Santa Katerina, Ħal Għargħur.
Police were called to the site at 8:30 am.
Preliminary investigations found that the man, who lives in Imtarfa, suffered grievous injuries when a section of a wall fell on him.
A medical team went on-site to help but the victim was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are underway.