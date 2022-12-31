Man shot in the face in a field close to Addolorata, two men arrested

Updated at 12:50 with police statement

A 57-year-old man was shot in the face, during an altercation in a field close to the Addolorata cemetery in Paola, on Saturday morning.

At around 10:30am, police were informed of an altercation in a field at Vjal Santa Luċija.

Police found a 57-year-old man from Paola with facial injuries after he was allegedly hit by lead pellets, fired from a gun.

The victim was given first-aid on-site and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Two men, aged 66 and 30, who reside in Paola, were arrested on the spot.

Police investigations are ongoing and Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry into the case.