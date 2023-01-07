Man critically injured after metal sheets fall onto him in his garage

A 26-year-old man was critically injured on Saturday afternoon after metal sheets fell onto him in a garage in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

Police said that at around 12:15 pm, it was informed that the Żebbuġ resident was injured in a garage at Pawlu Mifsud road.

A medical team was called for assistance and an ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where he was certified as seriously injured.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.