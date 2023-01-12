Accused in ‘satanic’ sex abuse trial decides not to testify

The 22-year-old man on trial for the abuse of the vulnerable members of a Marsaskala family by claiming to be channelling a demonic spirit, has chosen not to testify this morning.

The defence’s last-minute change of mind disrupted the sitting, as his testimony had been envisaged to last till 3pm and the court had summonsed other witnesses for the afternoon, as a result.

Defence witnesses started being heard in today’s sitting. The first to take the stand was the accused’s cousin, a 26-year-old mother of two, who had also worked for a time with the accused’s underage girlfriend. “We were friends, and would talk about normal things like nails and hair and stuff like that,” she said.

Defence lawyer Mario MIfsud asked the witness whether she had spoken to the alleged victim about what the accused was going through. “I don’t need to talk to her about these things,” she replied.

She said she had been shocked when the accused told her that he was dating the girl, who she said was disrespectful and constantly fighting with her mother. She described the victim’s family as “clearly not normal people”.

The lawyer suggested the young daughter whom the accused dated, had told the court that the witness had threatened her. “Never,” she replied, denying ever speaking about the case to the girl or putting pressure on her to change her account.

Cross-examined by Attorney General prosecutor Francesco Refalo, the witness said the accused and his girlfriend appeared to be in love. “I would meet with them to keep an eye on what was happening. They would always be in love, not fighting. And I thought she must have changed.”

The defence summonsed police inspetcor Oriana Spiteri to confirm that she had charged the accused’s girlfriend with perjury, but she rejected the suggestion that the girl had mentioned any threats as having led her to change her account.

Lawyers Angele Vella and Francesco Refalo are prosecuting on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General. Lawyer Mario Mifsud is defence counsel. Lawyer Lara Dimitriyevic is representing the victim as parte civile.

The trial is ongoing.