Teenager run over on Coast Road

A 17-year-old Filipino man suffered grievous injuries after he was run over by a car on the Coast Road in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq on Thursday.

The man, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 34-year-old woman from Mellieħa. Police said the incident happened at 8:15am and the man was hospitalised after receiving medical attention on site.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.