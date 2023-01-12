menu

Teenager run over on Coast Road

A 17-year-old man sustains grievous injuries after being run over on the Coast Road

maltatoday
12 January 2023, 1:20pm
by Staff Reporter
The accident happened on the Coast Road (File photo)
The accident happened on the Coast Road (File photo)

A 17-year-old Filipino man suffered grievous injuries after he was run over by a car on the Coast Road in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq on Thursday.

The man, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 34-year-old woman from Mellieħa. Police said the incident happened at 8:15am and the man was hospitalised after receiving medical attention on site.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.