A 74-year-old woman was grievously injured on Friday morning after getting hit by a car in Lija.

The accident happened in Triq il-Kbira at around 10:30am.

The elderly woman was hit by a Volkswagen Polo, which was driven by a 53-year-old woman from Mtarfa.

The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for further care.

Police investigations are ongoing.