Head-on crash in Ħal Far leaves truck driver trapped in his cabin with serious injuries

A trailer and a truck crashed head-on on Triq Ħal Far, Żurrieq, with one of the vehicles ending up in a field.

With the blow, the truck dragged for a few meters until it ended up in a field on the side of the road. As a result, the driver got stuck in his cabin.

The collision occurred on Thursday at around 10:45 am.

Preliminary investigation shows a collision occurred between a MAN trailer, driven by a 60-year-old man resident in Kirkop, and a Bedford truck, driven by a 66-year-old man resident in Żabbar.

Civil Protection members and a medical team assisted the man who was trapped and then transported him to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Later, he was certified as seriously injured.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are underway.