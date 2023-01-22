Youth grievously injured in Valletta ‘argument’, parents insist attack was ‘unprovoked’

Updated at 4:20pm with parents and police statement

The police are investigating a fight between two groups of underage teens which broke out in Valletta on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson said the fight broke out at around 10pm in Merchant Street.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the police said initial investigations showed a “fight” broke out between a number of young people.

Four minors were allegedly attacked by a group of aggressors which left the site of the incident before police arrived.

A 15-year-old male was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and has suffered from grievous injuries.

All individuals involved in the fight were minors and Maltese according to the police spokesperson.

One person was hospitalised, while others received medical care at the nearest health centre.

The reason for the fight is still not yet clear to the authorities.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Victims’ parents says attack was ‘unprovoked’

A parent of one of the young people involved in the brawl said his 14-year-old son, together with a group of other teens were walking down Merchant Street when they were called out by someone from behind them.

“The attack was completely unprovoked,” he said, playing down concerns that this was a fight between ‘gangs’, as was being suggest on social media. “And now one of my son’s friends had to get surgery this morning because of a broken leg.”

He said passers-by had also told the police that the attack was completely unprovoked.

In a statement to the press, a parent said his 14-year-old son and some of his friends “were attacked by a gang of older thugs for no reason.”

“A group of scouts decided to go to Valletta to the food court after their afternoon scouts session, something they often do. Four of them, my son included were on a table together and had finished eating so were – don’t ask me why, everyone agreed they weren’t misbehaving - asked to leave by a security guard,” he said.

“So, they started walking down Merchant’s street towards HSBC, without a care in the world. Suddenly they heard someone behind them call – they looked back and seeing nobody they knew, continued walking, but the ‘person’ said “look at me when I’m speaking to you” then the four were attacked violently.”

“My son was thrown to the floor and kicked repeatedly in the head and ribs as were the others but luckily, three of them got off relatively unhurt.”

The parent insisted the attack was completely “unprovoked”. “Apparently the police said this has become common in Valletta – wish I knew!”