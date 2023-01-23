Elderly woman hit by car in Fgura

A woman has been grievously injured after getting hit by a car in Fgura on Monday morning.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Sant’Antnin at around 9am.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the 72-year-old Zabbar resident was hit by a Nissan Juke driven by a 24-year-old from Xghajra.

The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.