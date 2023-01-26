New Year's Eve shooter granted bail

A 66-year-old man who was charged, earlier this month, with the attempted murder of the owner of a field neighbouring his own on new year’s eve, has been granted bail.

In a decree handed down earlier today, Magistrate Monica Vella released Martin Delia from arrest against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000, which was provided by his brother.

The court had previously heard prison medical staff testify to the fact that Delia suffers from a number of serious medical conditions, including end stage kidney disease and needed constant medical treatment, including dialysis.

A protection order was also issued in favour of shooting victim Anthony Azzopardi, who had previously testified to having been shot in the face by the accused, after the two men had an argument. Delia was also prohibited from communicating or approaching him and placed under a curfew. The accused will be residing at an alternate address.

READ ALSO: Paola man, 66, denies shooting neighbour in the face in New Year's Eve incident

The decree came at the end of a sitting in which the victim’s sister and her husband testified to having heard the shots but had not seen the incident. They told the court that they emerged from the house to see the victim covered in blood, with the accused and his son running towards their house.

Prosecutors Kaylie Bonnett and Nathaniel Falzon are representing the Office of the Attorney General in the proceedings. Lawyers José Herrera, Matthew Xuereb, Daniel Attard, Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are defence counsel. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are representing the victim as parte civile.