Several injured in Luqa traffic accident

Several people are being treated for serious injuries after a traffic collision in Luqa on Saturday evening.

The traffic accident happened along Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, resulting in a collision between a Renault Captur and a Mercedes C300.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 29-year-old resident of Fgura, and his passenger, a 31-year-old resident of Santa Venera, were both injured in the accident.

The Renault was driven by a 40-year-old resident of St Paul's Bay, with two passengers, a 47-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both residents of Safi.

Emergency services, including the Department of Civil Protection and a medical team, were called to the scene. The three people in the Renault and the passenger in the Mercedes were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The 46-year-old woman was reported to have sustained serious injuries, while the Renault driver, the 47-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman were also certified with grievous injuries.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo has been informed of the case and has ordered an inquiry, appointing various experts to investigate. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.