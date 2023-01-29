19-year-old injured in Floriana traffic accident

A traffic accident in Floriana left a 19-year-old man with serious injuries.

On Saturday, at 5:30pm, the police were alerted to a traffic accident on Triq Nazzjonali in Floriana.

Responding immediately, officers arrived at the scene and conducted initial investigations.

It was discovered that a 19-year-old man from Żurrieq had been hit by a Toyota Ractis, which was being driven by a 41-year-old man from St Julian’s.

The victim was given medical aid at the scene and then transported to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.