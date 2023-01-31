Elderly motorcyclist hospitalised for grievous injuries after Luqa collision
The collision happened in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Ħal Luqa between a car and a motorcycle driven by the victim
An elderly Żurrieq resident was hospitalised on Tuesday at around 7:30 am, after being in a traffic collision in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Ħal Luqa.
According to preliminary findings, an accident occurred between a Hyundai l20 driven by a 61-year-old man from Ħal Safi and a Kymco motorbike driven by a 60-year-old man.
A medical team on-site assisted the police, but the victim was taken to Mater Dei for additional treatment
He was later certified as having suffered from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are underway.