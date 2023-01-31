menu

Elderly motorcyclist hospitalised for grievous injuries after Luqa collision

The collision happened in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Ħal Luqa between a car and a motorcycle driven by the victim 

marianna_calleja
31 January 2023, 2:02pm
by Marianna Calleja

An elderly Żurrieq resident was hospitalised on Tuesday at around 7:30 am, after being in a traffic collision in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Ħal Luqa.

According to preliminary findings, an accident occurred between a Hyundai l20 driven by a 61-year-old man from Ħal Safi and a Kymco motorbike driven by a 60-year-old man.

A medical team on-site assisted the police, but the victim was taken to Mater Dei for additional treatment

He was later certified as having suffered from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.