Elderly motorcyclist hospitalised for grievous injuries after Luqa collision

An elderly Żurrieq resident was hospitalised on Tuesday at around 7:30 am, after being in a traffic collision in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Ħal Luqa.

According to preliminary findings, an accident occurred between a Hyundai l20 driven by a 61-year-old man from Ħal Safi and a Kymco motorbike driven by a 60-year-old man.

A medical team on-site assisted the police, but the victim was taken to Mater Dei for additional treatment

He was later certified as having suffered from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.