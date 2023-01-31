Residents evacuated as fire breaks out at a garage complex in St Paul's Bay
The garage complex in Triq Toni Bajada, San Pawl il-Baħar, caught on fire on Tuesday evening, at around 5:20 pm
The Civil Protection Department was called on-site to assist with controlling the fire.
A police spokesperson told MaltaToday surrounding residences were evacuated for safety precautions, but no injuries have been reported.