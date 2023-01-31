menu

Residents evacuated as fire breaks out at a garage complex in St Paul's Bay

The garage complex in Triq Toni Bajada, San Pawl il-Baħar, caught on fire on Tuesday evening, at around 5:20 pm

marianna_calleja
31 January 2023, 6:16pm
by Marianna Calleja

A garage complex in Triq Toni Bajada, San Pawl il-Baħar, caught on fire on Tuesday evening, at around 5:20pm.

The Civil Protection Department was called on-site to assist with controlling the fire.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday surrounding residences were evacuated for safety precautions, but no injuries have been reported.

 

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
