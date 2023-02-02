Van driver hospitalised after traffic collision with police car

A van driver has been hospitalised following a collision with a police car in St Julian’s on Thursday.

Police were informed of the accident at around 11:10am.

The 27-year-old van driver from Fgura was involved in a collision with a police service car driven by a 36-year-old man.

The van driver’s condition is not yet known to the police. The police constable involved in the crash was taken to the closest health centre, and is suffering from light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.