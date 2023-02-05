Armed robbery at Sliema jewellery shop foiled by quick-minded attendant

A robbery at a Sliema jewellery shop was foiled by a quick-minded attendant who alerted the police the moment a knife-wielding masked man entered the establishment.

Upon realising that the alarm had been raised, the robber escaped without stealing anything, the police said in a statement. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police said the alarm was raised at 6:30pm when a masked man wielding a knife entered the Tower Road jewellery shop, which at the time was being attended by two employees.

Duty magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is holding an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.