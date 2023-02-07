Flagpole on Luqa PL club property collapses, no one injured, Police confirms
A flagpole on the Luqa Labour Party club property collapsed, on Tuesday night, bringing a significant amount of rocks with it.
While boulders showered on a neighbouring parked car and the road below, the pole hung from the property's exterior.
A police spokesperson told MaltaToday, no one has been hurt, and all that remains is for the road to be cleared.