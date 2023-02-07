menu

Flagpole on Luqa PL club property collapses, no one injured, Police confirms

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday, no one has been hurt, and all that remains is for the road to be cleared

marianna_calleja
7 February 2023, 8:09pm
by Marianna Calleja

A flagpole on the Luqa Labour Party club property collapsed, on Tuesday night, bringing a significant amount of rocks with it. 

While boulders showered on a neighbouring parked car and the road below, the pole hung from the property's exterior. 

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday, no one has been hurt, and all that remains is for the road to be cleared.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
