Rabat argument leaves man with serious injuries, police holding suspect

A 56-year-old man from Attard had to be hospitalised with serious injuries after being involved in an argument in a Rabat carpark, police said.

The man is believed to have sustained the injuries after falling during the argument. Police are holding a suspect.

Police were called on site at 11pm after somebody reported that an unconscious man was lying on the ground in Rabat.

A medical team gave assistance and the victim was hospitalised. His condition was deemed to be serious.

Initial investigations showed that the victim had earlier been involved in an argument in the carpark. No details as to the nature of the injuries were given.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello is holding an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.