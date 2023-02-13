Man charged with aggravated cannabis possession after high-speed car chase

A man has been charged with the aggravated possession of cannabis and dangerous driving after police discovered 3kg of the drug in his car, following a high-speed car chase across Malta on Saturday.

The driver, Kane Grima, 27 of Valletta, is no stranger to the courts, and was already on two separate sets of bail conditions and a suspended sentence at the time of his arrest.

The court was told that Grima had failed to stop when police flagged down his vehicle on Tal-Barrani Road, Żejtun, on Saturday and had led the police on a dangerous car chase all the way to Madliena, , crashing into police cars and damaging several civilian vehicles en route. The chase came to an end when police successfully blocked his path.

Grima was placed under arrest and officers proceeded to search his car. The car was towed to police headquarters in Floriana where some 3 kg of cannabis were discovered concealed inside the vehicle.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Nadine Lia on Monday morning, charged with possession of cannabis in circumstances denoting that it was not intended solely for his personal use, causing over €2,500 worth of damage to third party property, dangerous and reckless driving, refusing to obey legitimate police orders as well as unlawful possession of an unlicensed weapon.

In addition, Grima is now facing charges of recidivism, breaching a probation order, a suspended sentence and two previous bail decrees which he had been handed in 2018 and 2019.

A not guilty plea was filed. Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri did not request bail at this stage, in view of the circumstances.

Grima was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Mark A. Mercieca and John Leigh Howard prosecuted.