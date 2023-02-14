Cannabis discovered in refrigerator being carried as cargo, two men arrested

Two men were arrested in a police raid on a trailer in Ħal Far following a tip that drugs were being imported illegally.

The police received information that drugs were being transported in a trailer as part of cargo, on Tuesday morning, and followed the vehicle to its depot in Ħal Far.

The 53-year-old driver was arrested when police, with the aid of the Customs Department, discovered 6kg of cannabis hidden in a refrigerator transported as cargo.

Another 43-year-old man was arrested later on.

Both men are being kept at in lock-up at the police headquarters in Floriana.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has been informed with the case and is holding an inquiry.