Cannabis discovered in refrigerator being carried as cargo, two men arrested
Two men were arrested after 6kg of cannabis were found in a trailer in Ħal Far on Tuesday
Two men were arrested in a police raid on a trailer in Ħal Far following a tip that drugs were being imported illegally.
The police received information that drugs were being transported in a trailer as part of cargo, on Tuesday morning, and followed the vehicle to its depot in Ħal Far.
The 53-year-old driver was arrested when police, with the aid of the Customs Department, discovered 6kg of cannabis hidden in a refrigerator transported as cargo.
Another 43-year-old man was arrested later on.
Both men are being kept at in lock-up at the police headquarters in Floriana.
Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has been informed with the case and is holding an inquiry.